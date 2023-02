Since Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced last year that the government would relieve Eskom of a large portion of its debt, markets have been on the edge of their seats waiting for more detail.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world Digital Subscriber (R 99.00) Digital & Print - Annual Subscription (R 1,606.50) Digital - Quarterly (R 30.00)

Have a discount code? Click here Username Password Confirm Password E-mail Address Confirm E-mail Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Existing subscriber? Login Looking for another offer?