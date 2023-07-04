Warning Bell: Trade union threatens strike action at machinery maker

JSE-listed heavy machinery manufacturer Bell Equipment could soon face a “total shutdown” at its Richards Bay and Boksburg plants, with workers accusing management of discrimination.

According to a statement released by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Tuesday, Bell Equipment workers are demanding they receive a R2 000 housing allowance and a R1 000 transport allowance. They are also demanding that labour broker workers be in-sourced.

Richards Bay-headquartered Bell Equipment — which, according to its most recent integrated report, employs 3 071 workers in South Africa — has operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. In April, the company reported a 63% increase in its profit after tax, which increased from R294.3 million in 2021 to R478.9 million in 2022.

In its integrated report, Bell noted that the increased cost of doing business in South Africa directly affects the company’s competitiveness.

Among the listed factors pushing up Bell’s South African operational costs was “pressure from organised labour for above inflation wage increases” and “disruptions to business across the value chain due to strikes”.

In its statement, Numsa accused Bell chief executive Leon Goosen of being “greedy” and discriminating against workers. According to Bell’s integrated report, Goosen’s salary increased 31% from R5.1 million to R6.715 million in 2022.

“The management has shared the profits through bonus pay out but only to management and white collar workers in the office,” the statement reads.

“Not a cent was given to so-called ‘blue-collar’ workers, who, by the way, are actually the ones who are responsible for the positive financial performance which the company achieved … Only a crippling strike can remind management who the real creators of wealth are!”

According to the statement, the union and management will meet at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Tuesday. “If they refuse to put a better offer at that meeting, then we will request picketing rules, as well as the strike certificate from the commissioner so that we can mobilise for a total shutdown of Bell equipment,” Numsa said in its statement.

“We urge the management to come to the negotiating table with an offer to prevent a strike.”

In response to the Mail & Guardian’s request for comment, Bell Equipment categorically denied the allegations levelled against its management by Numsa, noting that they are “of a personal nature”.

The company added that it is following the formal process, which is currently with the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.

“This is the appropriate forum for resolving any disputes and we will not argue the merits of the case via the press. We remain committed to upholding our values of fairness and transparency and are confident that the formal process will bring about a just resolution.”