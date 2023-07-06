Electricity production falls 9% in May, says Stats SA

Electricity production has been decreasing for over 12 months as Eskom struggles to supply power. Photos: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

Electricity generated in South Africa was down 9% in May compared with the corresponding period last year, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Thursday.

Electricity production decreased by 8.6% year-on-year in April.

Power generated has been on a downward trend for over 12 months as the country’s coal-fired power stations struggle.

The last recorded increase in electricity generated was in August 2021. Even this was a mere 2.2% increase in production.

Electricity consumption decreased by 7.8% year-on-year in May 2023 because of high levels of load-shedding.

Eskom presented its winter plan in late May saying it anticipated a minimum of stage five load-shedding for most of the season.

The plan forecasted the load-shedding outlook based on seasonal patterns of demand, the probable performance of the plants and the extent of breakdowns.

The Mail & Guardian recently reported that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom’s plan to ease load-shedding over the next six months, starting in May, included ramping up the use of emergency diesel-powered generators and improving the performance of its worst performing power stations. It also planned to exempt some places, such as hospitals and schools, from load-shedding.

Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday that load-shedding would alternate between stages one and three this week.

“Stage one load shedding will then be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday from 5am until 4pm, switching over to stage three again from 4pm until midnight on both days,” the statement read.