Business / 23 January 2024 Do economists matter? By Sarah Smit FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Thabi Leoka. Photo supplied Last week, South Africans got a taste of the kind of influence economists hold, despite them being part of an often fallible tribe This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Business, Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank, Kate Raworth, Thabi Leoka, World Economic Forum