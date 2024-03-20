Business / 20 March 2024 Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste slapped with R475 million fine By Lyse Comins FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. (David Harrison/M&G)But European executive Dirk Schreiber has entered into a leniency agreement, avoiding a financial penalty This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: article, Business, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Markus Jooste, reg-only, Steinhoff, Steinhoff International