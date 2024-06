Decisions: The coalitions the ANC choose to form seem likely to shape which way the South African economy will go. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers



As coalition discussions intensify, the party could end up making significant policy concessions to navigate South Africa's uncertain future