Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Business
/ 27 August 2024

South Africa’s avocado export agreement with Japan could boost economy

By
Avocados Packaged For Shipment As Colombian Exports Increase
Japan had initially rejected avocados from South Africa, citing health and regulatory standards, but last November the two countries reached an agreement to allow the exports. (Mariana Greif Etchebehere/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Recent export agreements with Asian countries are a balm for South Africa, after Botswana and Namibia’s ban on the country’s citrus.

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,