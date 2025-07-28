FlySafair strike extends as union decries unpredictable roster system

FlySafair pilots represented by trade union Solidarity were set to enter a second week of strike on Monday over wages and working hours. (Wikimedia commons)

FlySafair pilots represented by trade union Solidarity were set to enter a second week of strike on Monday over wages and working hours, after failing to reach an agreement with the airline during last week’s mediation process.

More than 90% of the pilots represented by Solidarity have rejected FlySafair’s latest offer and voted to continue the strike, said the union’s general secretary of public industry, Helgard Cronje.

The details of the offer are confidential, but Cronje said the main issue of contention is pilots’ working hours which are not structured and do not allow sufficient down time.

“The strike/lockout will continue while we seek a way to get FlySafair to understand that affording an employee certain protections when it comes to maintaining a balanced life is not the same thing as giving away operational control,” Cronje said.

“The ball is now in FlySafair’s court, because they know what is required to bring the strike/lockout to an end.”

Pilots want one weekend off a month and a more predictable roster. The current system causes stress, exhaustion and even resignations.

Additionally, a call was made to establish a flight roster/scheduling committee with “real authority, where pilots and FlySafair management could meet at least twice a year to substantively address roster concerns”, Cronje said.

The airline said the proposed rostering system would limit the airline’s ability to roster pilots efficiently, which would impair the passengers and the wider crew.

“As a constructive alternative, FlySafair proposed the formation of an independently chaired joint roster committee comprising both pilot and company representatives,” FlySafair said in a statement.

The body would have the power to test and adjust proposed scheduling rules in a real setting before they are put in place, making sure any changes are properly assessed for their effect on productivity, safety and wellbeing, it added.

“We had hoped that our proposal, which was designed to give pilots a meaningful say in shaping their roster parameters would be well received,” said Kirby Gordon, the chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

“We’re disappointed that Solidarity has chosen not to pursue this collaborative approach.”

Solidarity demanded for a 10.5% increase on base salaries for pilots, as well as additional flight pay and bonuses, but the airline said it could only offer a 5.7% increase on base pay, which is 1.5% above inflation.

Flights this week will operate on a stable but reduced capacity as more pilots return to duty. FlySafair said seat availability remains limited under the scaled-back schedule.

The two parties will continue their negotiations under the guidance of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after meeting on Wednesday and again on Friday last week.