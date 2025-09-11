Domestic workers still earn below the national minimum wage

Despite some improvements, domestic workers continue to struggle to keep up with the rising cost of living. (David Harrison)

Domestic workers in South Africa still earn below the national minimum wage but, as the cost of living rises, many struggle to make ends meet.

The minimum wage was adjusted slightly higher to R28.79 an hour in March, from R27.58. But a survey by cleaning services company Sweepsouth from 30 June to 14 July found that 39% of the 5 000 workers interviewed earned below the minimum wage.

The median monthly earning for domestic workers is R3 635, R900 short of the R4 500 required for basic living costs, according to Sweepsouth’s annual report on domestic worker pay and working conditions published this week.

“Expenses have risen across all categories, with housing and food being the largest expenditure items and increasing by 11% and 8% since last year, respectively,” it noted.

“Financial insecurity is widespread, with 72% unable to save money each month and 33% taking on debt. Of those in debt, 35% describe their repayment situation as ‘hopeless’.”

The survey also showed that 82% of domestic workers are the main breadwinners of their households, which average four people per family. Some 64% are leading their households single-handedly.

Domestic worker Rosemary Marufu has been using the Sweepsouth platform for just under a year to get work. Her monthly expenses, including rent, electricity, transport, cell phone data, school fees and food amounts to nearly R3 000.

“Sometimes I’ll be earning something like R3 500 or R3 600, and because I am a single parent also, I’m looking after my child, I’m paying school fees and I’m looking after my parents as well,” she told the Mail & Guardian.

“I have to pay rent for where I’m staying. I have to buy food, I have to buy electricity as well, so I’ll make sure I write down all my expenses when it’s month end.”

Trying to meet all these costs often means Marufu has to sacrifice her personal needs.

Sweepsouth data shows that 72% of domestic workers are not making sufficient money to save on a monthly basis, with just 13% saying they have any savings or a pension, while only 17% participate in a stokvel.

Although the numbers indicate that domestic workers are still underpaid in South Africa, conditions have improved somewhat, partly as a result of increased awareness of the national minimum wage requirements.

“Earnings have improved incrementally, and I think that awareness is better than prior years,” Sweepsouth chief executive Lourandi Kriel told the M&G. But she said some households are also struggling to pay domestic workers.

“What we do see happening within the economy is when earnings reduce or cost of living increases, and consumers are under pressure, they might not change the domestic work in its entirety, but they’ll reduce the hours,” said Kriel.

“Although those hours could be at minimum wage, the wage the domestic worker then earns at the end of the month is less, because they work two hours less or four hours less than they used to.”

The survey shows that 34% of domestic workers have lost their clients because they could no longer afford to employ a domestic worker.

The survey found that 16% of domestic workers reported a decline in their mental health, mainly caused by the stress of unemployment, debt and family problems, while some have also raised concerns about safety at their place of work.

“The survey results indicate that 5% of domestic workers do not feel safe in their employer’s home, a statistic that points to potential issues with working environments or client interactions,” the report said.

“Even more alarming is the finding that one in five (20%) domestic workers reported experiencing some form of abuse in their workplace, whether verbal, physical or sexual.

“This figure underscores the vulnerability of domestic workers and the urgent need for interventions to ensure their safety and well-being. This acts as a stark reminder that despite the essential role domestic workers play, their work environments can sometimes expose them to unacceptable risks.”

While workers registered with Sweepsouth can seek help, many other informally employed domestic workers do not have that option.

Sweepsouth called on employers, policymakers and the public to ensure wages match the real cost of living, while also enforcing fair hours, safe conditions and adequate leave. It urged greater access to training to support career mobility, stronger protections against workplace abuse and recognition of domestic workers in economic planning, especially during times of disruption.

“Unless wage policies, labour protections and social investments improve, the gap between what domestic workers earn and what they need to live will continue to widen,” Kriel said.

“The consequences will not only be felt by workers themselves but also by the families and communities that depend on them.”