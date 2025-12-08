Qantas launches new non-stop flight between Johannesburg and Perth

Qantas has launched a flight that will travel between Johannesburg and Perth without any stops.

South Africa is extending the momentum of recently hosting the G20 into its tourism sector, with the launch of Qantas’s new non-stop flight between Johannesburg and Perth.

The G20 “showed the world that South Africa is ready, that we are warm, capable and able to host a world-class event”, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said at the Johannesburg launch.

“Today is a proud moment for South Africa’s tourism sector, a moment where vision, collaboration and ambition come together with purpose. This new connection is more than a route on a map. It is a bridge between two nations, two peoples and two tourism markets with enormous potential.”

The Qantas service, which will operate three times a week, cuts travel time to under ten hours and provides the fastest connection between South Africa and Western Australia. It links through Perth to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, and adds a one-stop option to New Zealand via Qantas’s new Perth-Auckland service.

“Increased air connectivity is fundamental to unlocking the next era of tourism growth and investment,” De Lille said.

“The Johannesburg to Perth direct service deepens our connectivity with the Oceania region and will play an important role in growing inbound business events traffic.”

She highlighted that the route launches as South Africa prepares to host the Meetings Africa conference in February and Africa’s Travel Indaba in May, adding: “This connection creates an easier and faster pathway for delegates, exhibitors and buyers from across Australia and New Zealand.”

The launch also reflects the tourism department’s Growth Partnership Plan, which emphasises ease of access through improved air routes and streamlined travel processes.

“International seat capacity now stands at 8.5 million, an increase of more than 9% over 2024,” the minister said, noting that long-haul routes account for more than half of that total.

Qantas has seen strong demand since announcing the route in May, the airline’s international chief executive, Cam Wallace, said.

“This new service strengthens connectivity between South Africa and Western Australia, making it easier for families to reconnect and businesses to expand across both markets,” he said.

Western Australia’s Tourism Minister, Reece Whitby, also welcomed the addition, and said the flights would add around 80 000 seats a year and support the state’s visitor economy. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, about 45 000 South Africans live in Western Australia, forming the state’s fourth-largest foreign-born community.

The route is also significant for leisure and business travellers, De Lille said.

“For leisure travellers, this flight opens South Africa’s full range of offerings, from bush to beach, from culture to cuisine. And for South Africans, it supports travel to Australia for study, business and family engagements.”

She said her department would continue to expand direct air links and strengthen collaboration with partners in Asia and the Pacific, including India, China and Southeast Asia.

De Lille stressed that airlift must be matched by strong demand, adding: “Through South African Tourism, we will work closely with Qantas and the broader travel industry to ensure this route thrives.”

The flight represents the spirit of cooperation between government and industry, she said.

“As we welcome this new route, we welcome new opportunities, new partnerships and new travellers. South Africa awaits, and we cannot wait to welcome the visitors who will arrive because of this flight.”