Barrick and Twiga Minerals launch helicopter surveys to boost Tanzania gold exploration

The launch of Barrick’s advanced airborne geological survey helicopter marks a major step in modernising gold exploration in Tanzania.

Gold mining company Barrick, in partnership with the government through Twiga Minerals, has launched a state-of-the-art helicopter for conducting airborne geological surveys, aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing mineral exploration activities in Tanzania.

Speaking at the launch of the helicopter survey in the northern Tanzanian region of Shinyanga, the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, said this initiative was crucial for strengthening Tanzania’s mining sector and opening avenues for research using more advanced technologies.

Barrick Gold said it has injected more than $4 billion into the Tanzanian economy since establishing the Twiga joint venture (JV) with the government in 2019.

The minister emphasised that investment in modern technology was a key pillar in implementing the national minerals policy, which aims to improve mineral resource exploration, increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy and ensure that mining operations are carried out more efficiently.

“This is a major step for Barrick, in collaboration with the government-owned Twiga Minerals, to conduct more scientific research aimed at expanding the scope of new exploration areas and investment in the country’s mining sector,” Mavunde added.

He further described the initiative as historic for airborne surveys, noting that mineral exploration is a science that requires substantial investment.

Barrick is the largest miner in Tanzania with four major gold mines across the Lake zone of Tanzania. “Through the Minerals Vision 2030: Minerals are Life and Wealth, the government has directed us to ensure we expand deep mineral exploration through investments from both government and the private sector,” he stated.

Barrick, he said, has made significant investments in research, and following the launch of the helicopter, its surveys will cover areas in Nzega, Igunga, Msalala and Nyanghwale in the Shinyanga Region.

“I commend Barrick for continuing to invest in research because in today’s world, exploration cannot be avoided in mineral prospecting activities,” said Mavunde.

At the event, Barrick’s country manager, Dr Melkiory Ngido, said that the launch of the modern airborne geological survey helicopter represented a significant step for the company in partnership with the government. It would support mineral exploration using advanced technology.

Barrick intends to conduct high-resolution airborne geophysical surveys, which improve the accuracy of subsurface rock data, reduce environmental impact and enhance the efficiency of mineral exploration operations.

Ngido noted that the launch reflects Barrick’s commitment to continued investment in Tanzania and the identification of potential sites starting from large-scale mines to contribute long-term to national development.

Barrick’s contribution to mineral exploration in the country is evident through its collaboration with the government under the ministry of minerals and its institutions. The company has been a key player in geological surveys, providing technical advice and providing access to fundamental mineral data.

Furthermore, Ngido said that the government has used survey data unsuitable for large-scale mining to allocate areas to small-scale miners and improve their efficiency, in line with the government’s objectives to formalise and develop the small-scale mining sector.

Majimoto, Komarera and Golden Ridge are examples of areas where Barrick’s survey data has been used productively by small-scale miners.

“In the past five years, we have already invested TSh100 billion ($4 million) in scientific research to discover new areas for large-scale investment,” Ngido said.

The launch forms part of ongoing investment by Barrick and Twiga Minerals to improve mineral exploration and discovery methods, with the aim of expanding mineral resource potential and contributing to Tanzania’s economic and social development for current and future generations.

Data from the central bank shows Tanzania’s gold export earnings reached about $4.7 billion during the year ended in November last year, up sharply from about $3.3 billion the previous year – marking a record high driven by stronger global gold prices and robust production.