Budget: debt peaks but growth lags

For the first time in more than a decade, South Africa’s public debt-to-GDP ratio has stopped rising.That is the central claim of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2026 budget.

After years in which deficits widened, borrowing escalated and upward revisions became routine, the treasury projects that gross debt has peaked at 78.9% of gross domestic product and will begin a gradual decline over the medium term.

The projected descent is gradual. Debt is expected to ease to 76.5% of GDP by 2028 to 2029.

The consolidated deficit narrows from 4.5% of GDP to 3.1%. The primary surplus strengthens above 2% of GDP and borrowing requirements will fall sharply relative to earlier projections.The movement is measured. But it marks a break from fiscal drift.

For much of the past decade, weak economic growth, support to struggling state-owned enterprises and pandemic borrowing pushed the debt ratio steadily higher. Interest payments rose alongside the stock of debt.

Debt service costs now absorb more than one in every R5 collected in main budget revenue.

That share has limited room for expansion in social and capital spending.

Stabilising the ratio does not reverse that history. It does not reduce the nominal debt stock.

It does, however, change trajectory. A debt ratio that peaks and declines, even modestly, signals restored control over the sovereign balance sheet. It lowers the risk of forced austerity triggered by market panic. It narrows the premium investors demand for holding South African debt.

On the arithmetic, the consolidation path appears internally coherent.

The budget was a “very credible, market-friendly budget with relatively conservative assumptions that will be liked by both the equity and bond markets”, said Johann Els, the chief economist at PSG Financial Services.

The treasury, he said, had reinforced a consolidation path that markets had only recently begun to accept as durable.

A key feature is conservatism in revenue assumptions. Mining receipts are not aggressively projected. Growth estimates remain modest.

If revenue surprises on the upside, fiscal outcomes could improve faster than forecast. In the language of markets, credibility rests less on ambition than on delivery.

Yet the fiscal turn rests on an underlying growth path that remains restrained.

The treasury forecasts real GDP growth of 1.6% in 2026, averaging 1.8% over the medium term and reaching 2% by 2028. The debt ratio declines because primary surpluses are sustained and growth, however modest, exceeds the effective interest rate on debt.

The relationship is crucial. Debt stabilisation is not achieved solely through expenditure control. It also depends on the economy expanding faster than the interest burden compounds.

When growth underperforms, even disciplined budgets struggle to improve ratios meaningfully.

The difference between 2% and 3% growth might appear incremental in annual terms.

Over time, it compounds into materially different employment outcomes, revenue streams and fiscal space.

The projected trajectory remained insufficient to address structural unemployment, Daniel Meyer, a professor of economics at the University of Johannesburg, said.

“Growth is too low to create large-scale opportunities, especially for lower-skilled people and youths,” he said. “We need growth above 3% for a long period.”

South Africa’s unemployment crisis is not cyclical. It reflects weak labour absorption across sectors and a long-standing disconnect between growth composition and employment intensity.

At sub 2% growth, new entrants into the labour market struggle to find work. Household income growth remains subdued. The tax base expands slowly.

“Without above 3% growth, the ratio will deteriorate more,” Meyer said, linking fiscal sustainability to economic acceleration. Stabilisation without expansion left the economy vulnerable to external shocks and domestic slippage.

Meyer also pointed to governance instability and policy uncertainty as constraints on investment.

Fixed capital formation remained below historical averages. Private sector confidence, while improved from crisis levels, had not yet translated into sustained investment acceleration.

If domestic growth defines one axis of vulnerability, external exposure defines another.

The debt trajectory was credible under current global conditions, economic commentator Reg Rumney said.

“It looks credible and if this really is the tipping point, it will reinforce South Africa’s attractiveness as a reliable investment destination,” he said.But credibility was conditional, Rumney added. “Anything can happen … to cause projected trajectories to change course.”

Around 20% of national debt is denominated in foreign currency. Exchange rate volatility therefore feeds directly into the debt ratio. A sustained depreciation of the rand would raise the domestic value of foreign currency liabilities.

Global growth remains uneven. Commodity demand, geopolitical tension and supply chain instability shape the external environment.

The treasury’s projections assume relative stability. They leave a limited buffer should shocks accumulate.

The fiscal framework might not be flexible in the face of significant external disruption, Rumney cautioned.

Stabilisation, while real, was not immune. If external risk tested the framework, reform execution would determine whether growth strengthened.

Fiscal consolidation had been preserved in line with expectations, Elna Moolman, the Standard Bank Group head of South Africa macroeconomic research, said.

The debt ratio peaked in the current fiscal year. Revenue projections were conservative. Outcomes could surprise positively.

But for Moolman, the key question shifts from arithmetic to implementation.

The continued emphasis on Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative of the presidency and the treasury aims at fast-tracking structural economic reforms, as well as infrastructure rollout and more direct intervention in municipal financial management reflects recognition that structural bottlenecks constrain private investment.

Energy reliability, logistics efficiency and municipal governance shape the environment in which firms operate.

Public sector infrastructure allocations over the next three years are materially higher than previously projected.

Municipal reforms signal a move from oversight toward more active structural intervention by the national government.

The alignment matters. Fiscal consolidation alone does not raise potential growth.

Years of electricity instability, freight rail congestion and municipal financial distress have imposed direct costs on firms and households. Restoring sovereign credibility creates macro stability. Removing operational bottlenecks determines whether that stability translates into expansion.

Even if reform gains traction, a deeper structural tension remains.

Political economist Dale Mc-Kinley questioned whether consolidation within fiscal orthodoxy addressed the country’s entrenched inequality. On whether the budget entrenched debt reduction, he said: “No, it doesn’t entrench a debt reduction. What it does is it begins the journey.”

“The single biggest risk is inequality,” he said, adding that growth at projected levels would not resolve structural unemployment. “It’s not about growth for growth’s sake. It’s a question of what is growing and what is not growing.”

Without more deliberate redistribution and structural shifts in the economy’s composition, modest growth might stabilise debt while leaving income disparities intact, McKinley said. “If you don’t tackle redistribution fundamentally, what you’re doing is shifting the deck chairs,” he said.

The divergence among economists reflects a central tension in the 2026 budget.

On one level, fiscal repair is tangible. The deficit narrows. The primary surplus strengthens. Borrowing moderates. Debt peaks. The risk of uncontrolled escalation diminishes.

On another level, the growth path remains subdued. Structural unemployment persists.

Investment levels remain below what would be required to sustain expansion above 3%. External risks remain present.

The fiscal framework rests on steadier ground than at any point since the Covid-19 pandemic. But the economic foundation beneath it remains constrained.

Debt has stabilised.

Whether growth accelerates will determine if the budget marks not only a fiscal turning point but an economic one.