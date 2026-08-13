Absa's campaign to help people feel more confident with their money

Against the background of a struggling economy, as characterised by a low growth trajectory, soaring unemployment and a fiscal burden, Absa is gearing to launch a micro-drama series to stimulate a conversation on money.

The new comedy drama For Better Or For Whatever - using relatable stories about love, family and money to help people build financial confidence by managing and protecting their finances - is to be broadcast next month on all Absa social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram.

According to Absa, financial wellness is about “helping people feel more confident with their money”.

The new series builds on the bank’s growing portfolio of entertainment-led financial education.

This follows the success of I Grew It: Finance 101, hosted by Tumi Morake and the I Grew It Show with Absa, hosted by entrepreneur Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi.

Said Candice Thurston, Absa Group managing executive: Brand and Marketing: “Stories have always helped us learn, connect and see ourselves.

“Today many of those stories are watched on mobile phones in short and engaging formats.

“That is what makes this series so exciting.

“It allows us to meet people where they already are, with stories that entertain, spark conversation and help audiences feel more confident about financial decisions they make.

“That is what your story means to us.”

The objective, said Thurston, was to empower people with knowledge to make smarter money decisions - from budgeting for life’s biggest moments to managing unexpected expenses.

“It also means helping them recognise scams, protect their money and keep their personal information safe.

“Together, these everyday skills help people take control of their finances and proudly say: ‘I grew it’.

“Rather than relying on traditional financial education campaigns, the series shows how everyday financial decisions influence some of life’s biggest moments - helping audiences see themselves in the stories and reflect on their own choices,” added Thurston.

She described micro-dramas as “one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment formats - telling compelling stories through short episodes made for watching on a cell phone”.

“Designed for social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram, they fit naturally into the way people consume entertainment today – easy to watch, easy to share and easy to binge,” Thurston said.

She said the series formed part of Absa’s broader commitment to making financial wellness more accessible “through stories that are relevant, relatable and easy to understand”.

That commitment focused on two key areas: financial literacy and financial protection.

She added: “Designed to entertain, the series naturally encourages audiences to reflect on their own money habits.

“By weaving practical financial literacy and financial security lessons into relatable stories, Absa demonstrates that learning about money can be engaging, memorable and enjoyable.

“Whether planning a wedding, supporting family, managing unexpected expenses or recognising a scam, the series encourages people to make informed financial decisions and better protect what they have worked hard to build.”