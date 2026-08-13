SOE giants set to create black industrialists

As electricity demand is projected to increase by 1.5% in the short-term and 2% in the long-term, national power utility Eskom is gearing itself to expand procurement opportunities for South African businesses.

Making the announcement at this week’s two-day Black Business Council (BBC) annual summit at the Radisson OR Tambo Hotel and Convention Centre in Kempton Park, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane was bullish about economic gains derived from the electricity supply stability.

Eskom has passed the milestone of more than 450-consecutive days without load shedding.

“That reliability is not only an operational achievement — it is an economic asset,” said Marokane.

With unplanned outages also having reached their lowest daily level in eight years, Marokane said Eskom has achieved its strongest year-to-date energy availability factor performance in six years.

While Eskom remained “the central task before us”, Marokane said the state-owned enterprise (SOE) was “not a story about Eskom alone”.

“Every high-growth and high-performance economy depends on electricity that is reliable, sufficient and affordable. These conditions create the foundation for investment, industrial activity, job creation and shared prosperity.

“That is why Eskom regards itself as a critical part of the SA Inc story: we enable businesses to produce, communities to thrive and the economy to grow.

“This progress demonstrates what is possible when a national asset is stabilised, governed with discipline and aligned to a clear public purpose.

The challenge for Eskom was no longer only about operational recovery — “it is sustaining that recovery and translating it into long-term value for the country”.

To maintain energy security, Marokane said the utility “must use its procurement spend, capital programme and supplier-development instruments more deliberately to strengthen local manufacturing, increasing local content and expanding the participation of black-owned and women-owned enterprises”.

He described Eskom’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025, valued at R2.23 trillion, as “an investment roadmap for our future energy infrastructure”.

Investment “must be translated, by design, into local factories, black industrialists, skilled jobs, intellectual property, viable small and medium enterprises — and globally competitive South African supply chains. Energy infrastructure has become one of South Africa’s most important industrial opportunities.

“The IRP requires 105GW (Gigawatt) of new generation capacity by 2039, 14 494km of new transmission lines and more than 70% renewables in the system by 2039, excluding battery energy storage systems. It creates demand for transformers, cables, substations, batteries, meters, gas infrastructure, nuclear skills, digital systems, finance, engineering, maintenance and local manufacturing.