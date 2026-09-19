Limpopo set to reap billions in investments

Over the past five years, Limpopo has secured more than R450 billion in cumulative investment commitments, according to provincial Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the 2026 Limpopo investment conference to take place next month at The Ranch Resort in Polokwane, said the investment included about R170 billion pledged at last year’s gathering – creating over 23 000 jobs.

Ramathuba said the figures represented a significant vote of confidence in Limpopo.

“However, they also impose a responsibility upon us.

“An investment commitment must not remain a figure in a presentation or an announcement at a conference.

“It must translate into projects, construction, production, employment and sustainable economic activity,” said Ramathuba.

She said the 2026 Limpopo investment conference “will place a sharper focus on implementation”.

Ramathuba said the conference theme “From Pledges to Prosperity: Accelerating Limpopo’s Industrial Future,” captured“the transition we are determined to achieve”.

“We are moving beyond the celebration of commitments towards the acceleration of bankable projects, capital mobilisation, industrial development and inclusive economic participation.

“The success of this conference will therefore not be measured only by the value of investment announced.

“It will also be measured by the projects that advance, barriers that are removed, enterprises that are established and opportunities created for our people,” she said.

The Limpopo investment strategy “is anchored in three interconnected priorities”.

Explained Ramathuba: “The first is mineral beneficiation and green energy.

“Limpopo’s mineral resources provide a foundation for industrial development, but our ambition must extend beyond the extraction and export of raw materials.

“We must promote value addition, strengthen local supply chains and attract investment into industries that create greater economic value within the province.

“The second priority is agricultural modernisation and agro-processing.

“Limpopo is endowed with productive agricultural land and a diversity of agricultural activities.

“Our task is to modernise production, improve infrastructure, strengthen market access and expand agro-processing.

“The third priority is the development of special economic zones and economic infrastructure.

“Industrialisation requires reliable infrastructure, efficient logistics, appropriate investment facilitation and an environment in which businesses can operate and expand.

“Together, these priorities are intended to advance industrialisation, expand investment, create jobs and position Limpopo more firmly within regional, national and global value chains.”

Ramathuba said the provincial government’s ambition was “to build an economy that does not merely export its resources, but develops the capacity to process, manufacture, innovate and create value”.

She said Limpopo’s young population was one of the provinces “greatest economic assets”.

“We shall create an economy with the capacity to absorb our young people, develop their skills and provide meaningful opportunities for participation.

“This is why we are also opening Limpopo to opportunities in information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The discussions emerging from the Limpopo 4IR, ICT and AI Summit have reinforced the importance of digital infrastructure, digital skills, cybersecurity; and partnerships between government and the private sector,” she added.

Ramathuba said she expected the value of new investment commitments in to exceed the R120 billion target set by the Limpopo Economic Development Agency in its business plan.

“However, our emphasis remains on the quality, sustainability and implementation of these commitments.

“We want to see investment that creates productive capacity, supports local enterprises, develops skills and generates employment.”

She implored the media to recognise progress and challenges.

“Where challenges remain, let them be brought to our attention.

“A strong partnership between government and the mediapromotes transparency, informed public discourse and accountability.

“We said previously that Limpopo is an emerging investment frontier.

“Our responsibility now is to demonstrate this through visible progress and tangible results,” she said.

In a buildup programme towards the conference, Ramathuba said the provincial government has been engaging investors, preparing projects, strengthening economic sectors and identifying practical interventions to address implementation challenges.

“From the Renewable Energy Seminar led by Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC Dr Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe, to our engagements through the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum, the Limpopo 4IR, ICT and AI Summit and regional investment discussions, we are building a continuous platform for investment facilitation.

“To the business and investment community, we say: Limpopo is open for business, partnership and innovation.