Global trade needs a more competitive Africa

Beneath the technical discussions was a much bigger question about the survival of multilateralism. The WTO is increasingly perceived by some as outdated or even at risk of becoming obsolete, as it struggles with deadlocked negotiations, rising unilateral trade measures and concerns about imbalances between wealthy nations and developing economies.

WTO officials, however, insisted that the organisation remains the preferred platform for global trade. It oversees a substantial 77% share of global trade, while 22 countries have applied to join. The Global South’s trade output has increased significantly over the past three decades, from 22% to 45%.

As I listened to the policy discussions, it became clear that the stakes are high and the tension palpable. Global trade was on the brink of collapse, continuing the status quo or reaching new levels of growth. The WTO’s response was adaptation and reform. Several officials suggested that the WTO was, in some respects, suffering from its own success.

Founded in 1945 as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade — the first global trade treaty — the organisation was built around the idea that greater economic interdependence could help promote peace, stability and mutual growth.

But the geopolitical conditions under which the system operated have changed significantly as economic power has become more distributed. During the Public Forum, several officials referred to the rivalry between the United States and China as the “elephant in the room”. Others invoked the familiar warning that when elephants fight, it is the ants that suffer. In this case, the ants are developing countries in the Global South, particularly those in Africa.

Unsurprisingly, the World Trade Report 2026, launched during the forum, noted that Africa’s contribution to global trade remains below 3%, trailing significantly behind Europe, Asia and North America, which collectively account for more than 85% of total world merchandise trade.

Africa’s overwhelmingly poor performance made me wonder whether there is hope for the continent. Will it ever transition to an advanced economy? When will Africa’s voice carry weight in efforts to resolve geopolitical tension?

The few instances in which Africa is mentioned in the report suggest that the continent has been uncompetitive and its economic indicators barely register as a going concern, as advanced economies' focus is on whether they are on the brink of an AI revolution or moving towards an economic bubble burst. The economic disparity is so wide that alignment between the Global North and the Global South seems like an impossibility.

Nonetheless, there are opportunities for growth in Africa. During the forum, I learnt that in 2025, Africa recorded the fastest regional growth in services exports — 14%, suggesting that services trade is becoming an increasingly important source of export growth. As a result, WTO member countries are at loggerheads on whether to end the moratorium on e-commerce and institute a tariff on digital services such as software downloads, e-books and digital streaming.