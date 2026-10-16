Limpopo Investment Conference surpasses the R120 billion target for 2026, reaching an over R138 billion mark

Mashatile said the conference theme “From Pledges to Progress: Accelerating Implementation and Unlocking Investment in Limpopo”, “captures the task before us”.

“Investment commitments are important, but their true value lies in what they achieve.

“They must result in new businesses, expanded industries, decent jobs and opportunities that improve the lives of our people,” he said.

“The real measure of our success will not be the value of investments announced.

“It will be our ability to ensure that those investments become operational projects, thriving businesses and sustainable jobs,” maintained Mashatile.

Since its inception last year, the conference has provided a platform to promote Limpopo as an investment destination, having mobilised capital across strategic economic sectors.

Cumulative investment pledges recorded between 2021 and 2025, has amounted to R452.38 billion, of which R71.058 billion has translated into real investments - contributing to the creation of 23 968 jobs.

Limpopo, said Mashatile, was “exceptionally well-placed for growth”.

The province’s abundant mineral resources, fertile agricultural land, strategic location and expanding industrial capacity provided a strong foundation for investment and economic development.

“From mining and mineral beneficiation to agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, logistics and renewable energy, the province possesses significant opportunities to drive economic expansion - creating employment at scale.

“We must also make full use of Limpopo's strategic location within South Africa and the broader Southern African region.

“As a gateway to the Southern African Development Community, Limpopo is uniquely positioned to benefit from growing regional trade and the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Mashatile.

However, increased trade “must mean more than goods moving across borders”.

He said: “It (investment) must stimulate local production, strengthen value chains, attract new industries and create sustainable employment for the people of this province.

“The foundations for growth are already in place.

“Our task now is to unlock their full potential through decisive action and effective implementation.

“To achieve this, we must continue investing in the infrastructure that supports economic growth.

“Reliable energy, water security, efficient transport systems, logistics networks and digital connectivity are no longer optional – they are essential for competitiveness in a modern economy.

“Infrastructure investment not only improves economic efficiency - it creates the conditions that encourage private sector investment, expand productive activity and support job creation.”

Mashatile called for the improvement in project preparation – “ensuring that promising opportunities become investment-ready”.

“While investors are drawn to economic potential, they invest where there is confidence.

“They seek policy certainty, transparent governance, efficient regulation and credible implementation.

“As government we therefore remain committed to improving the ease of doing business, reducing unnecessary regulatory hurdles and strengthening coordination across all spheres of Government.

“Under the premier’s guidance, Limpopo should enhance coordination among provincial departments, municipalities and national government, to overcome investment obstacles and promote economic development, ultimately improving residents' lives.

“When local businesses participate in value chains, the impact of investment reaches deeper into communities, supports entrepreneurship and creates more sustainable economic opportunities,” said Mashatile.

He said true economic inclusion could be achieved “when growth creates opportunities for all”.

Shared responsibility required strong partnerships.

“Government cannot deliver economic transformation alone - neither can business, labour or development finance institutions acting independently.

“Government must provide policy certainty and an enabling environment.

“The private sector must bring investment, innovation and expertise.

“Development finance institutions must help unlock strategic projects. Communities must remain active partners in development.

“When these efforts are aligned behind a common purpose, meaningful progress becomes possible,” he said.

With South Africa approaching local government elections next month, Mashatile warned: “We must also recognise the importance of capable and developmental local government.

“Strong municipalities are essential for delivering services, supporting local economic development and creating conditions that attract investment.

“Communities deserve local leadership that is capable, accountable and committed to improving the quality of life of all residents.

“To our investors gathered here, let me assure you that we understand the importance of credibility and trust.

“Investors need confidence that commitments will be honoured, projects will be implemented and challenges will be addressed with urgency.

“The emphasis this conference places on accountability, implementation and measurable outcomes is therefore necessary and encouraging.”

“As we engage over the course of this conference, let us focus not only on identifying opportunities but also on finding practical solutions.

“Let us unlock projects that have stalled.

“Let us strengthen collaboration between investors, government and project sponsors.