African entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will converge at Fortress, Johannesburg, on Friday, 27 November for the 2026 edition of the Entrepreneurs Year End Function (EYE26), an annual gathering focused on networking, collaboration and creating business opportunities.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Hetty Boachie-Yiadom, popularly known as Hetty The Entrepreneur, EYE has grown into a platform connecting small business owners with industry leaders, potential funders and corporate decision-makers.

This year's edition, themed African Excellence, will feature an impressive panel of business personalities, including DJ Zinhle, founder of Era by DJ Zinhle; entrepreneur, author and podcaster Vusi Thembekwayo; Portia Mngomezulu, founder of skincare brand Portia M; and Ian Fuhr, founder of the Sorbet Group.

According to Hetty, the vision behind EYE was to create a space where business people could meet, exchange ideas and build relationships that translate into tangible opportunities.

What started as a gathering of key industry players has since attracted entrepreneurs from across South Africa, neighbouring countries and abroad.

Beyond networking, the platform is already producing meaningful business results. Hetty recalls how a financial institution connected with three female entrepreneurs through the platform, eventually funding their businesses. In another success story, corporate buyers purchased bath salts from an EYE exhibitor in 2025, becoming the small business's first corporate client.

Putting SMEs at the Centre Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain at the heart of EYE26. Hetty believes they deserve greater visibility and access to the networks, resources and investment needed to grow.

"SMEs are the innovators, job creators and problem-solvers," she says, emphasising the importance of placing small businesses at the centre of economic development.

The African Excellence theme celebrates entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence regardless of their business size or turnover.