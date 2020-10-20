Subscribe
Cartoons

Cartoon by Carlos: No escapé for Senor Agrrizi

(Cartoon by Carlos)
0
Carlos Amato
Carlos
Carlos is a political cartoonist for the Mail & Guardian, and a freelance illustrator and writer, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has won the Vodacom Sports Journalist of the Year award (2007), the SAB Sports Columnist of the Year award (2010) and the Vodacom Features Writer of the Year Award (Northern Region, 2014). You can contact him at [email protected]

