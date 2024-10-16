World Food Day 2024 | South Africa’s broken food system needs an overhaul

Food insecurity is not just about lack of access to food, it's about access to nutritious food. Madelene Cronje)

Malnutrition in South Africa is an ongoing challenge that directly undermines human potential and social progress.

While the Constitution guarantees everyone’s right to food, a recent national survey undertaken by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) revealed that 63.5% of South African households face food insecurity.

The results of the survey were announced by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development on 10 October 2024.

Perhaps most tragic of all is that among them are families with children up to the age of five, for whom hunger and severe malnutrition are a daily reality.

This grim scenario reflects a larger crisis — childhood malnutrition, which stunts both cognitive development and future opportunities for a large segment of the population.

The human cost of malnutrition is far-reaching and South Africa’s future prosperity hinges on how we address this issue today.

Food insecurity is not just about lack of access to food, it’s about access to nutritious food.

In marginalised communities, a varied diet is a luxury. Families are often forced to subsist on low-cost, starchy staples like maize, which offer calories but lack essential nutrients.

This results in both undernutrition and rising rates of diet-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes — a stark contradiction that highlights a broken food system.

The consequence is devastating — 23% of South African children live in severe food poverty (Unicef), which can contribute to often irreparable cognitive impairment.

Research indicates that food insecurity negatively affects development, impeding children’s ability to reach their full cognitive, physical and psychosocial potential. Specifically, it is associated with poorer performance in maths and reading skills, as well as limited academic improvement over time (Unicef).

Furthermore, 27% of children up to the age of five in South Africa are indeed stunted and suffer wasting due to chronic malnutrition (Frontiers). In the long run, these children face higher barriers to education and employment, trapping them in cycles of poverty that are difficult to break.

This nutritional divide is not just a problem for today’s children; it is a barrier to the country’s future growth. A population unable to access nutritious food will struggle with health issues, productivity loss and social instability (WHO, World Bank, FAO, The Lancet).

Moreover, malnutrition in mothers can initiate a deprivation cycle, impacting child mortality, disease, educational performance and work productivity (FAO), further entrenching gender disparities in food security.

To build a resilient and equitable society, South Africa must prioritise not just feeding its people but nourishing them from before birth with healthy, balanced diets.

Addressing malnutrition requires more than just delivering calories. It demands a systemic shift towards the equitable distribution of nutrient-dense foods, alongside meaningful interventions to transform how communities engage with nutrition.

While food rescue provides an immediate solution to hunger, sustainable change requires more than short-term relief. Government agencies, universities, companies across the food ecosystem, logistics companies and community organisations need to work together to tackle the systemic root causes of malnutrition.

This systemic approach is vital because, ultimately, tackling food insecurity requires transforming the entire food ecosystem. Whether it’s through influencing food production, distribution practices, or consumer education, organisations must work together to foster a food system where the right to nutritious food becomes a reality for everyone, not just the fortunate few.

World Food Day 2024’s theme, the right to foods for a better life and a better future (FAO), shines a spotlight on the importance of access to safe, affordable and nutritious food as a foundational right.

For South Africa, realising this right is not only about ending hunger but about building a healthier, more equitable, society. The fight against malnutrition is not just a health issue; it’s an economic one. A malnourished generation will struggle to contribute meaningfully to the workforce, perpetuating inequality and slowing economic growth.

Addressing malnutrition is more than just an act of charity; it is an investment in our collective future. Ensuring that every child in South Africa has access to healthy, balanced nutrition will unlock human potential on a grand scale — paving the way for a healthier, more prosperous nation.

In a world where the right to food is constitutionally enshrined, yet far from realised, it’s time to rethink how we can turn this right into a living reality for all South Africans.

Alan Browde is the chief executive officer and founder of SA Harvest, a national food rescue and hunger relief organisation. In the five years since its inception, SA Harvest has rescued 19 million kilograms of food from going to waste, delivered the equivalent of 63 million meals, and prevented over 1.2 million kilograms of methane gas emissions.