Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

SA’s level best: Welcome to the new normal

Carefully now: Contact tracing will increase under level one, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (ER Lombard/Gallo Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

President Cyril Ramaphosa drove home the frequently used phrase “the new normal” during his address to the nation on Wednesday night. 

It’s a lifestyle that South Africans will have to maintain as the country navigates an almost post-lockdown situation in which the coronavirus remains very alive and active.

“Now is the time to return our country and economy to a time that is more normal, and resembles the lives that we were living six months ago,” Ramaphosa said. 

A high level of awareness and hygiene must remain if the country is to avoid a “second wave” of infections, he said. 

As of Wednesday, more than 650 000 people had contracted Covid-19 and over 15 600 people had died. 


Compared with other countries, South Africa has a low mortality rate in relation to infection numbers. The recovery rate is now 89.4% and more than 584 000 people have survived, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). 

“Although we have made remarkable progress, a number of our people are still getting infected, and some are losing their lives. By any measure we are still in the midst of a deadly epidemic,” Ramaphosa said.

On Wednesday, there were 1 923 cases and 64 deaths, the NICD said. 

“Two months ago, at the height of the storm, we were recording around 12 000 new cases a day,” Ramaphosa said. 

The moment calls for South Africans to move on with their lives and repair a storm-worn economy. To do so, some of the most stringent regulations have been eased under level one, which will come into effect at midnight on September 20. 

λ Liquor sales: you will have an extra day to buy your tipple. They’re allowed from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm. 

λ Gyms and movies can now operate at 50% of pre-lockdown capacity. 

λ Religious, political, and social gatherings are permitted, but indoor events are limited to 250 people and those outdoors to 500 people. 

λ A hundred people, up from 50, can now attend a funeral.

Domestic travel has few restrictions. International travel will resume from October, but travellers from high-risk countries will be excluded. These countries are still to be named.

Ramaphosa said OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka airports will open for international business and leisure passengers, but travellers have to provide a Covid-19 clearance certificate no older than 72 hours. Those who did not will be quarantined at their own expense.

South Africans (and travellers) can jol for two more hours; the curfew has shifted from 10pm to midnight. It still ends at 4am. 

People working in government departments will begin to return to work, but under strictly monitored conditions.

“We are ready to open our doors again to the world,” Ramaphosa said. But he reminded South Africans that they must wear masks, maintain a safe physical distance, and keep washing and sanitising their hands.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Related stories

Business

Debt rises as virus eats paycheques

Tshegofatso Mathe & thando maeko -
Heavily indebted, South Africans turn to loan sharks rather than banks for short-term relief, while business resists borrowing from banks due to economic uncertainty
Read more
Business

The repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Three members of the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) have decided to keep rates unchanged at 3.5%
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: Why the bullshit curfew is seriously dangerous

Eusebius Mckaiser -
Anti-democratic creep sets in when the state feels no need to explain its irrational decisions. Is that the type of state we want to live in?
Read more
Opinion

The wicked challenge of rethinking internationalisation in Southern Africa

cornelius hagenmeier & nico jooste & corli witthuhn & lynette jacobs -
The ability to innovate, and adaptability and flexibility will determine whether universities can advance internationalisation in the post-Covid-19 world
Read more
Coronavirus

Level one loading: Almost back to normal

Lester Kiewit & Paddy Harper & Sarah Smit & thando maeko -
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces South Africa will move to level one of lockdown on September 20 after nearly six months of restrictions on movement, trade, learning and socialising
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Staff Reporter -
The president announced that South Africa will move to alert level 1 of lockdown from Monday
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

B4SA approves Ters extension

The department of labour has extended Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments until September 15.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now