Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa . (GCIS)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday.

Government is reportedly considering reimposing several measures and a possible return to more stringent lockdown levels in an attempt to contain the coronavirus as fears of a second wave of infections mount.

Please note that this livestream is scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.


Staff Reporter

Related stories

Coronavirus

Ramphosa extends national state of disaster

khaya koko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
As the president extends the state of disaster for another month, other restrictions will be eased, including those on alcohol sales and international travel
Read more
Politics

‘Super-Wednesday’ by-elections: all the data and who is contesting what

Tshegofatso Mathe & Mg Data Desk -
In this week’s by-elections, the ANC has the highest number of wards being contested. However, the turnout in some communities in areas in the Vaal district has been low — even after the electoral commission said it was ready to welcome voters
Read more
Africa

‘Climate of fear’ in eSwatini media

vuyisile hlatshwayo -
Self-censorship is rife as journalists are fined for stories that criticise royals or big business
Read more
Africa

Maintaining Museveni’s securitised state

su muhereza & eshban kwesiga -
As Ugandans prepare to go to the polls in January 2021, the involvement of security forces in the electoral process is a given and political reform seems a long way off
Read more
National

Thousands of South Africans apply for land online

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The department of agriculture has received a plethora of online applications after it released about 500 000 hectares of land last month
Read more
Article

Nigeria’s queers say ‘enough’

dika ofoma -
Notorious police unit that harassed LGBTQ+ community disbanded after widespread protests.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Barbara Creecy: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Coronavirus

Ramphosa extends national state of disaster

As the president extends the state of disaster for another month, other restrictions will be eased, including those on alcohol sales and international travel
khaya koko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Politics

‘Super-Wednesday’ by-elections: all the data and who is contesting what

In this week’s by-elections, the ANC has the highest number of wards being contested. However, the turnout in some communities in areas in the Vaal district has been low — even after the electoral commission said it was ready to welcome voters
Tshegofatso Mathe & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Africa

‘Climate of fear’ in eSwatini media

Self-censorship is rife as journalists are fined for stories that criticise royals or big business
vuyisile hlatshwayo -
Read more
Politics

Ace Magashule stays put despite corruption charges

The ANC secretary general has not offered to stand aside, despite the recent NEC ruling
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.