Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

  
Slow off the mark: Bizana in the Eastern Cape. The province waited more than a month to establish a team of experts to direct its efforts to contain Covid-19. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

This weekend will mark two months since lockdown level one kicked in on 21 September.

Then, the daily cases were at an all-time low, the economy was bleeding and hotspots were under control. The country had 661  936 cumulative cases.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And right now, we’re offering 1/3 off the usual price.


If you have a current subscription, please login here.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Mkhuseli Sizani
M&G Data Desk
The Data Desk is the centre for data journalism at Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Opinion

We developed a simple process to recycle urine. Here’s how it’s done

prithvi simha & christopher buckley & jenna senecal -
Most of the wastewater produced worldwide receives no treatment and the nutrients in wastewater go to waste. Here's how households can draw these nutrients from urine
Read more
Sport

Busy Bee continues to sting despite challenges

Adrian Ephraim -
Cape Town’s oldest Black rugby club personifies the problems Black rugby faces, including attempts to have its history erased, being affected by apartheid and struggling financially for good resources
Read more
Business

Ramaphosa: We want investment pledges to translate into new jobs

Tshegofatso Mathe -
To move out of South Africa’s economic funk, Ramaphosa is prioritising the materialisation of pledges made at the previous investment conferences.
Read more
Africa

China blamed for Zambia’s debt, but the West’s banks and agencies enabled it

Grieve Chelwa -
The narratives about the African country’s debt crisis are being used as fodder in geopolitical battles
Read more
Opinion

Teaching cannot live on technology alone

karin wolff -
The assumption of digital fluency for staff and students threatens a socially just education system
Read more
Thought Leader

The uberfication of the university

lesley le grange -
The pandemic is hastening neoliberal universities’ moves towards platform pedagogy, where lecturers become participants in the “just-in-time” gig economy and students become “clients”
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

With people queuing for services, no water, lax enforcement of mask rules and plenty of partying, the virus is flourishing once again, and a quarter of the growth is in the Eastern Cape
mkhuseli sizani & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

#CR17 fight heads to the Constitutional Court

amaBhungane’s arguments about the disclosure of campaign funding are also expected to be heard
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Environment

Wake-up call for SA’s coal-dependent energy sector

The government needs to invest in sustainable energy solutions to ensure economic recovery
sheree bega -
Read more
Opinion

How the Unabomber was caught or, why we need subeditors

Subeditors are the people who turn a reporter’s words into coherent work with the correct use of grammar and language, without removing the author’s voice or misrepresenting the report
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham -
Read more
Sport

Busy Bee continues to sting despite challenges

Cape Town’s oldest Black rugby club personifies the problems Black rugby faces, including attempts to have its history erased, being affected by apartheid and struggling financially for good resources
Adrian Ephraim -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.