Man accused of murdering KZN DA councillor Ndlovu abandons bail bid, for now

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was shot multiple times in December 2023. Photo supplied

The man accused of murdering DA councillor and uMngeni Municipality Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu has opted to stay in jail for now, after temporarily abandoning his bail bid.

Thobane Masobho Hlongwa (31) was due to make a formal bail application on Friday in the Howick Magistrate’s Court, but decided not to proceed.

Hlongwa faces four charges: conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, possession of an unlawful firearm, and possession of unlawful ammunition.

There are growing concerns for Hlongwa’s safety, as he is believed to hold explosive evidence that could expose the masterminds behind Ndlovu’s assassination.

Calls have been made for authorities to ensure his protection while in custody, as he could be a key witness in uncovering the broader network involved in the murder plot.

According to the charge sheet, Hlongwa allegedly conspired with others to kill Ndlovu by shooting him on December 5 in Mpophomeni. Ndlovu was shot more than 10 times in front of his wife and children.

Through his attorney, Hlongwa said he was not ready to apply for bail, leading to the case being postponed to November 8 for further investigation.

The state indicated that there are still outstanding suspects in the case, and investigators need to obtain Hlongwa’s cellphone and bank records, as well as additional statements from witnesses.

The court proceedings were attended by DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas, Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi and several councillors and supporters from Mooi-Umgeni and Msunduzi.

Speaking outside the court, Rodgers said the DA was relieved the case was moving forward, as it has been 10 months since Ndlovu’s murder. He emphasised the need to uncover who was truly behind the killing, with fears that Hlongwa’s safety may be compromised due to the sensitive information he holds.

“Our province has a dreadful history of witnesses and people in jail succumbing to injuries. We call on SAPS and the Department of Correctional Services to ensure that the accused is properly protected while in custody.

“We’ve seen this happen before, and it prevents us from getting to the bottom of who is behind these murders,” said Rodgers.

Pappas said Ndlovu’s family had mixed feelings about the arrest, feeling relieved that someone had been detained. He said the family hoped this arrest would lead to more information, potentially identifying the mastermind behind the crime.

“We strongly believe the people who pulled the trigger were mere tools, and that there is a much larger network behind this,” said Pappas.

Rodgers added that the DA’s investigators had already identified individuals involved in Ndlovu’s murder, but the task team had not engaged with them. He revealed that AfriForum had written to the minister of police, and the DA planned to write to the president about the case.

The state’s case continues as investigators work to gather further evidence and locate other suspects. Hlongwa’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 8.

