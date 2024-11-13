SAFA boss Danny Jordaan free to travel after arrest, but must notify court

Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud and theft. (File photo)

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday on criminal charges.

73-year-old Jordaan was joined by former Safa chief financial officer Gronnie Hluyo, 55, and businessman Trevor Neethling, 46. The men are facing charges of fraud and theft.

They were granted R20,000 bail each, subject to strict conditions.

Jordaan was permitted to retain his passport under a conditional arrangement requiring court notification before any travel. Should Jordaan’s position at Safa change, the court said his travel restrictions could be reassessed.

Hluyo and Neethling were ordered to surrender their passports and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

Further stipulations for Hluyo and Neethling include notifying the court of any travel needs outside South Africa and maintaining their verified addresses.

The trio’s court appearance followed their early-morning arrest in Johannesburg by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, which it said had been pursuing allegations of financial misconduct involving Safa’s resources.

The accusations, stemming from an investigation into activities between 2014 and 2018, suggest that Jordaan misappropriated Safa funds for personal use, including hiring a private security firm and engaging a public relations company without Safa board approval.

According to the National Prosecuting Agency, the allegations stem from a 12-month Service Level Agreement (SLA) allegedly entered by Safa, represented by Jordaan, and Grit Communications, in December 2017 “for the provision of Public Relations and communication services to SAFA”.

The State alleges that Jordaan, in contravention of Safa statutes, signed the SLA that was neither sanctioned or approved by SAFA, and that he and Neethling backdated the agreement to 01 October 2017.

“Jordaan is alleged to have employed Grit Communications for purposes of protecting his personal image following allegations of rape levelled against him in 2017. Furthermore, that he allegedly acquired protection services worth over R40 000, purported to be for Safa from Badger Security, during the SAFA 2018 elective congress, whilst these protection services were allegedly exclusively rendered to him.”

Investigators allege the unauthorised expenditures resulted in an estimated R1.3 million loss for the organisation.

The investigation reached a critical point on March 8, 2024, when the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit executed search and seizure warrants at Safa’s offices.

Authorities confiscated electronic devices and documents, which contributed to building the case against Jordaan, Hluyo, and Neethling, the latter of whom owns Grit Communications.

The case has been postponed to December 5, when disclosure of the docket is expected.