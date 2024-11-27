SARS, police raid properties owned by Shauwn Mkhize

Shauwn Mkhize at the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

South African Revenue Services (SARS) officials and police have swooped on properties in Durban and Pietermaritzburg owned by controversial businesswoman and Royal AM Football Club owner, Shauwn Mkhize.

The raid, carried out on Tuesday afternoon, targeted Mkhize’s La Lucia home in Durban and the Royal AM clubhouse, Royal Ranch, near Maqongqo in Pietermaritzburg.

Locksmiths were present at both locations. SARS said the operation aimed to preserve and secure assets while searching for documents related to an outstanding tax debt of nearly R40 million.

According to reports, SARS investigators sought employee records, including contracts, pay slips, payroll details, and tax returns.

Mkhize allegedly owes R37 915 549 in tax debt linked to the Shandi Trust, a family entity. Last Thursday, SARS approached the Durban High Court for a search warrant, which was granted.

The court order stated: “Having read the documents of the counsel for the applicant [SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter] the court issues the warrant.”

Authorities were accompanied by heavily armed police, who also had an armoured car outside her Durban home in the affluent suburb of La Lucia.

The revenue collector has already attached luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce, owned by Shandi Trust and Royal AM. SARS wants to dispose of all the assets owned by the entity and auction off the cars to recover outstanding taxes.

In a statement issued by SARS on Tuesday, it said it was pleased with the significant development in its effort to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines the country’s economy.

“This decision is a crucial step in SARS’ strategic objective to make it increasingly hard and costly for taxpayers, who wilfully and intentionally engage in criminal activity.

“Over the past few years, SARS has been diligently investigating and cracking down on the construction industry so that it complies with tax laws.”

SARS commissioner Kieswetter said Mkhize was not above the law.

“SARS will not waiver in executing its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice, regardless of any persons’ standing in society,” he said.

“[The] search-and-seizure operation must communicate an unambiguous message to all that law enforcement agencies will act to stop lawlessness.

“The most vulnerable in our society, the aged and children depend on the state through taxes to assuage and mitigate poverty, unemployment, and hunger. Any wilful defiance of the law will be resisted,” Kieswetter said.

When The Witness arrived at the ranch, they were met with police at the gate, who refused access to the journalist and photographer.

The police said they had been at the ranch since 7.30 am.

The details of the items retrieved from the two properties remained unclear, however, The Witness saw a Royal AM branded van being towed away from the Royal Ranch property. Locksmiths were also seen entering the ranch just after 4pm to gain access to cars and other property.

By 5pm, police vehicles started to trickle out of Mkhize’s ranch, followed by vehicles with SARS officials inside.

The raid ended just in time for the Royal AM players to leave for their game against Golden Arrows at the Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30 pm.

As soon as the raid convoy left, Msunduzi traffic officers escorted the players to the stadium for the game.

This story first appeared in The Witness.