KZN police arrest over 15 000 in festive season crackdown

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) patrol as revellers and holidaymakers gather at Durban's North Beach on January 1, 2025. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

Alcohol abuse played a significant role in many of the crimes reported during KwaZulu-Natal’s Safer Festive Season operations, police said on Monday.

The month-long crackdown in December resulted in the arrest of 15,294 suspects for offences ranging from violent crimes to drug-related activities and illegal liquor trading.

Contact crimes topped the list, with 5,158 arrests, including 256 for murder and 274 for attempted murder.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, colonel Robert Netshiunda, said many of the crimes were committed with dangerous weapons such as firearms and knives. He said that 359 firearms, 3,195 rounds of ammunition, and 769 knives were confiscated during the operations.

Alcohol consumption was cited as a major contributing factor in assault cases. Police arrested 2,525 suspects for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a crime often committed under the influence of alcohol.

Public drunkenness also triggered widespread arrests, with 554 individuals detained for being drunk in public spaces and 304 for drinking in public.

Road safety efforts similarly highlighted the role of alcohol, with 1,117 drivers arrested for driving under the influence. Police also targeted the illegal liquor trade, arresting 887 people for illegal dealing in alcohol, 15 for unlawful distribution, and 26 for illegal manufacturing.

Crimes targeting homes and businesses were also prevalent. Police arrested 264 suspects for residential burglaries, while 197 were apprehended for robbery with aggravating circumstances, house robberies, business robberies, and carjackings. Stock theft led to the arrest of 46 individuals.

Drug-related offenses remained a persistent issue, accounting for 1,367 arrests.

Crimes against women and children were prioritised, with 296 suspects arrested for rape.

The KwaZulu-Natal police emphasised that alcohol abuse is a major driver of violent and disorderly behaviour during the festive season. The operations sought not only to address these immediate crimes but also to tackle the systemic issues of alcohol misuse and illegal liquor trading that fuel criminal activities.