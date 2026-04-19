New forensic science laboratory unveiled in KZN as SAPS grapples with severe DNA backlogs

Government delegation together with saps officials during the official the opening of a SAPS forensic laboratory in Durban. Photo: Supplied.

With KwaZulu-Natal being one of the top provinces accounting for the highest number of DNA and forensic toxicology backlogs, provincial authorities believe the new forensic lab was a step in the right direction.

The privately owned facility was presented in Durban on Friday by Dean Macpherson, the minister of public works and infrastructure.

“When the forensic services are delayed, fragmented or compromised justice suffers. Cases are delayed, investigations weakened and victims continue to live in fear while criminals live without it,” Macpherson asserted during the handover.

He explained the forensic lab will support the forensic investigative work of the SAPS in the province.

“It brings together specialised forensic services into a single, secure, fit for purpose environment strengthening the the state’s ability to process evidence and support investigations thereby improving the integrity of the criminal justice system,” he said.

According to Macpherson, the intervention was a temporary measure with plans afoot to build a world class state-owned forensic lab in Pinetown.

A high level provincial and national delegation attended the event. This included Police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia, his two deputies Cassel Mathale and Shela Boshielo, KZN premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, KZN provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Ian Cameron, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police.

Mathale described the unveiling as a vital cog in the country’s journey towards the building of a capable and technologically oriented police service.

“Forensic science is a cornerstone of modern intelligence led policing. It enables us to move beyond reliance on circumstantial evidence and towards scientifically verified facts,” he said.

Over the years, KZN had relied on a single forensic lab located in Amanzimtoti which contributed to high number of cases being unresolved. The province had to look to a state lab in Pretoria to ease the burden which would go for months before the DNA evidence could be brought to court. Things recently came to a head in Inanda police station when victims of sexual crimes lamented waiting for periods for DNA samples results compromising their cases.

According to recent crime statistics, the township located in the south of Durban leads the pack in the province in terms of rape incidents.

Ntuli noted the laboratory signalled a strategic shift in the province’s approach to policing, one that integrated science, technology, and evidence-based investigation.

“This facility represents our commitment to building a safer KwaZulu-Natal, where policing is guided not only by bravery, but by precision, truth, and scientific rigour,” Ntuli said.

It emerged last year that nationally, the DNA backlog stood at 140 000 cases. Gauteng topped the backlog at 31 000 cases awaiting DNA results. Other provinces with the highest DNA backlogs include the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.