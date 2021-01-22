Digital Editions 22 January 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 15 January 2021 08 January 2021 18 December 2020 11 December 2020 04 December 2020 27 November 2020 Advertising Headlines Power shift at Luthuli House Ace Magashule’s move to distance himself from Carl Niehaus signals a rebalancing of influence and authority at the top of the ANC Trump slinks off world stage, leaving others to put out... What his supporters and assorted right-wingers will do now in a climate that is less friendly to them is anyone’s guess The US once again has something Africa wants: competent leaders Africa must use its best minds to negotiate a mutually beneficial economic relationship Stern warning against Covid greets Mthembu’s death The ANC has slammed conspiracy theorists and cautioned against showing complacency towards the deadly virus Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…