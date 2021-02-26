Subscribe
26 February 2021

Pregnant women should be vaccinated, doctors say

New research shows that there has been an increase in maternal deaths during the Covid-19 restriction

Simeone is Atlético’s secret weapon

El Cholo remains true to himself — consistent, totally committed and prepared to graft — and these values are retained by the team

The private-sector players who facilitated public-sector fraud

Let us never forget the private-sector players who facilitated public-sector fraud

Eight things you need to know about the vaccine rollout

About 80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine have arrived in South Africa out of the nine million procured — 300 000 to 500 000 are expected to arrive within two months
