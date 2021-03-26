Digital Editions 26 March 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 19 March 2021 12 March 2021 05 March 2021 26 February 2021 19 February 2021 12 February 2021 Advertising Headlines Prison is the only remedy for Zuma’s political defiance, Constitutional... Zondo commission’s legal counsel tells top court a suspended sentence would allow the former president to run rings around the inquiry — again The plan to ramp up South Africa’s vaccination drive Although the country got off to a slow start, experts are hopeful SA’s Covid-19 inoculation drive will scale up soon Northern Cape farmers battle ‘horrific’ brown locust outbreak But Agricultural Research Council says outbreak is normal, and only a medium-sized outbreak Q&A Sessions: ‘I want to leave a legacy in Russian... Former rugby sevens player Vuyo Zangqa talks about taking the reins of the Narvskaya Zastava Rugby Club and growing the sport on snow-baked fields Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…