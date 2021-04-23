Digital Editions 23 April 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 16 April 2021 09 April 2021 01 April 2021 26 March 2021 19 March 2021 12 March 2021 Advertising Headlines JSC won’t axe Hlophe from selection panel The commission has dismissed three requests not to proceed with interviews for candidates for the Western Cape high court SIU targets 15 in master of high court As the Special Investigating Unit starts pushing for criminal and disciplinary cases, officials in the master’s offices start revealing crucial evidence Rhodes Memorial Fire: a week of devastation, loss and heartache Students, alumni and staff share their memories and thoughts after blaze leaves a path of devastation at the UCT and its Jagger Reading Room Cape fire devastation reinforces consequences of defence budget cuts All the available resources from the private sector needed to be exhausted before the Air Force could be called in to assist in dousing in the flames Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…