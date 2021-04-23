Subscribe
23 April 2021

JSC won’t axe Hlophe from selection panel

The commission has dismissed three requests not to proceed with interviews for candidates for the Western Cape high court

SIU targets 15 in master of high court

As the Special Investigating Unit starts pushing for criminal and disciplinary cases, officials in the master’s offices start revealing crucial evidence

Rhodes Memorial Fire: a week of devastation, loss and heartache

Students, alumni and staff share their memories and thoughts after blaze leaves a path of devastation at the UCT and its Jagger Reading Room

Cape fire devastation reinforces consequences of defence budget cuts

All the available resources from the private sector needed to be exhausted before the Air Force could be called in to assist in dousing in the flames
