09 July 2021

Headlines How JZ was swayed to surrender Jacob Zuma met his deadline to hand himself in by minutes but convincing him took much longer SANDF's 'sick' training camps defy lockdown Despite Covid-19 regulations and increases in infections, the army has continued some training courses, putting hundreds of students' lives at risk SIU tells Cyril to axe Zweli Digital Vibes company, controlled by the health minister's 'comrade', was favoured over firms that tendered at about half the price Blood on the streets in Eswatini: The stories of those... For weeks protests in eSwatini have raged, and dozens of people have been killed. But what is life like for those demanding democracy in the monarchy?