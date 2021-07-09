 Subscribe or Login

09 July 2021

How JZ was swayed to surrender

Jacob Zuma met his deadline to hand himself in by minutes but convincing him took much longer

SANDF’s ‘sick’ training camps defy lockdown

Despite Covid-19 regulations and increases in infections, the army has continued some training courses, putting hundreds of students’ lives at risk

SIU tells Cyril to axe Zweli

Digital Vibes company, controlled by the health minister’s ‘comrade’, was favoured over firms that tendered at about half the price

Blood on the streets in Eswatini: The stories of those...

For weeks protests in eSwatini have raged, and dozens of people have been killed. But what is life like for those demanding democracy in the monarchy?
