16 July 2021

Headlines

Thousands of troops are deployed to protect people and property

But the biggest internal deployment since 1994 is not without challenges, as food, fuel and simply getting to the hotspots are problems facing the SANDF's deployment

Phase Two: looting was just the start say investigators and...

'A serious military operation is yet to come. Once you disrupt Soweto, you have the attention of the country and the world'

KwaZulu-Natal communities hold the line against looting

As the looting continues in some parts of KwaZulu Natal, other parts are fighting back and yet others have been left with nothing

In pictures: Destruction, despair … and intrigue

The images that reflect a week in which the country erupted into total chaos