13 August 2021

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers

The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you'll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian.

More from the archives

Poverty underscores Zambia poll

Injured firefighter wants ConCourt leave to appeal ruling favouring City of Cape Town

The recent past subverts Ramaphosa's line of plausible denial at Zondo commission

AI will change the study of psychology

Shuffles, shocks and surprises

Editorial: Marikana must haunt us

Headlines

Phiyega's 'zombie litigation' to fight Marikana findings costs taxpayers

Nine years later, the government has not finalised damages claims, but has paid millions for Phiyega to contest the scathing findings against her

Poverty underscores Zambia poll

The opposition party hopes the sharp economic decline will swing voters their way

'I want to be nature's voice'

A Mozambican game ranger, who sees her role in protecting the country's fauna as 'honourable' work, has been listed as a finalist in the Rhino Conservation Awards

Injured firefighter wants ConCourt leave to appeal ruling favouring City...

Adam Damons argues he has faced unfair discrimination, and that the City's promotions policy did not make provision for discrimination based on disability