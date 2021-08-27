Digital Editions 27 August 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives I’m all Pfizered up, but still broke Unvaccinated, untreated: Africa may not get its fair share of Covid-19 drugs Tribute: South Africa can celebrate the women in blood transfusion medicine High court orders Prasa to halt ‘irregular’ GladAfrica tender Editorial: Black women’s burden Burkina Faso: ‘Assassins’ on trial Advertising Headlines A black woman’s burden: Carer, provider... All indicators, including the employment statistics released this week show how black women bear the brunt of unemployment. Here are their stories ANC candidates list filled with people accused of crimes, but... Court challenges loom as ANC branches cry foul over the culling of popular candidates Q&A Sessions: ‘I cannot fix Eskom. But we can fix... Meet the father, the cook and the chief executive of Eskom, who wakes up at 3am and writes speeches. André de Ruyter speaks to Athandiwe Saba about the future of the power utility, balancing its debt and how to make the best bully beef toast Unvaccinated, untreated: Africa may not get its fair share of... Only 18 countries are using dexamethasone, while tocilizumab and sarilumab can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars a dose Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…