03 September 2021

Young people share their jobseeking woes Youth must co-drive work solutions J&J's failure to deliver adequate Covid-19 doses to SA is nothing new Ramaphosa's in Arteta's shoes Open Letter: Ethiopia needs a political — not a military — solution to end the devastating civil war Israel must not have a place at the African Union until it ends its occupation of Palestine ANC's electoral infighting is music to smaller parties' ears Branches in several provinces will go to court to challenge the ruling party's final choice of councillor candidates for the local government elections Zuma's health may delay arms deal case yet again The former president's undisclosed illness looks set to force another delay in a trial almost two decades in the making Magashule is not without blame in the ANC list mess... Some party leaders say he left the office in total disarray, which paved the way for disaster What we know about the C.1.2 Covid variant, so far Experts studying the new variant, C.1.2, are surprised by its substantial mutations but are confident current vaccines will be effective against it