10 September 2021

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you'll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Insurrection envy in the land of the Taliban'nyana Editorial: Vaccine passports International Literacy Day: Changing the world, one word at a time How Facebook undermines privacy protections for its 2bn WhatsApp users These Afghans won the visa lottery in 2019 — now they're stuck in Kabul Nijel Amos' spirit not dampened by Tokyo setback Advertising Headlines Vaccine certificates in South Africa ready for lift-off end of... Digital certification looms, but questions remain on implementation, worldwide standardisation, fraud and the ethics of mandatory vaccinations ANC hasn't dodged the election bullet The governing party faces legal hurdles thrown up by the Democratic Alliance — and its own members Climate crisis a threat to bird species Changes in agriculture will affect blue cranes and heat stress will harm Cape rockjumpers that are already found at higher altitudes ANC fires Carl Niehaus as a party employee ANC gives Zuma-backer Niehaus the chop over 'divisive' statements and behaviour. On Wednesday he threatened to lay criminal charges over the party's failure to pay salaries