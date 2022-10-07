Subscribe

07 October 2022

Enough excuses, Eskom!

Eskom’s blame game falls flat when one looks at the facts and figures behind the utility’s failure

Price of plane tickets goes sky high

Booking in advance is essential as lack of capacity, a weak rand and fuel hikes add to costs

Lesotho is ready for elections, although concerns linger

IEC, parties and observers prepared as voters head for the polls

It’s politics as usual at the JSC

The tone may be more muted than in past years but judges who penned politically unpopular rulings were again accused of ignorance of the law
