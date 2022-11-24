Digital Editions 25 November 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives World Cup: Qatar’s middle finger to the West exposes colonial cowards Inflation climbing, but our political class keep their heads in a cloud Abused women benefit from food gardening skills Salima Mukansanga becomes first African woman referee at men’s World Cup Populism based not in patriotism, but in many nationalisms Open Education can achieve equity Advertising Headlines Mkhwebane’s suspension rests on facts, not optics, concourt hearsM&G Premium Advocate for the president tells the apex court the high court finding that her suspension was retaliation was refuted by the ample grounds for the decision Another 75 basis point hike as Reserve Bank seeks to... Consumer inflation hit 7.6% year-on-year in October, bucking the downward trend that had been anticipated after the July ‘peak’ Several hospitals hit hard by public sector strikeM&G Premium Some hospitals were disrupted by protesters but most facilities had few to no disturbances Richards Bay Minerals wants court to stop unlawful payments to...M&G Premium Mining company says 80% of R530 million has not gone to the rightful beneficiaries Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…