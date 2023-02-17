What is the value of a human life?

In 1939 Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler authorised the Aktion T-4 programme (as it was referred to post-war), an involuntary euthanasia project that led to the murder of those considered life unworthy of life — “Lebensunwertes Leben”.

The “unworthy” included mentally ill and disabled people. These were, in Nazi eyes, humans deemed unable to contribute meaningfully to the progress and glory of the Fatherland.

T-4 continued officially for two years and, personally sanctioned by the Führer, is estimated to have culminated in the murders of more than 300 000 children and adults.

We are well aware of the brutal consequences of this mode of “thinking” in that era and beyond — that the lesser, the unworthy, the different, should be “exterminated”.

Holocaust survivors knew and lived with the anguish of loss and dehumanisation until their deaths. As do survivors of Rwanda’s bloody genocide.

Should an involuntary programme such as T4 be proposed today, we like to think we would oppose such — with violence if necessary.

But even a cursory glance at our society shows a blisteringly uncomfortable truth: many among us do not understand the value of human life. And, it appears, of those who do, many simply don’t give a fig.

As an example, the death of 21 people and injury of more than 60 in Limpopo this week after a bus and cash-in-transit vehicle collided, was reported in rote fashion by local media — if at all — but picked up by international media houses.

Reckless, drunken and unlicensed driving on South African roads is an ongoing curse with deadly consequences that is beyond the abilities of this government.

At least once a week, we hear of multiple deaths on our roads.

So desensitised have we become to the loss of life that we gloss over these reports, while the appropriate ministry makes use of each crash scene as a photo opportunity.

We senselessly forward social media videos of crime victims without compunction, a case in point for this week being the violent clip of the assassination of singer AKA. That his murder is now suspended in the ether for his parents and child to stumble upon appears to be of no consequence.

Every single day, people and the media rage against the government, about its inability to at least stem the tide of murder and rape. We admit it has failed us, but still expect the same failed government to offer solutions to heinous crimes or pressing economic and social issues.

The value of human life, in particular, cannot be taught by a government, for governments, as we have learned from the T-4 and other programmes or events, can turn rogue in the blink of an eye, given the “right” confluence of events and the “right” leader.

That life is precious must be inculcated from a young age, in the home. It is here that children must be raised to embrace universal values such as respect and tolerance. The only role of government should be to deal with those who transgress these values.

We are told that the chemical value of the human body, including the skin, is estimated to be $4.50, or just under R22. The quintessential value or potential value of any human life, though, should always be taught as being priceless.