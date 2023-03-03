Editorial: We are free for as long as we fight

Two years ago a humorous infographic appeared on social media. It depicted South Africa as one of only a handful of territories on the world map in which (1) a legally married gay couple can (2) legally procure a rifle to protect their (3) legally-owned marijuana plant. As much as the jocular framing was created for entertainment purposes, it reflects where we sit as a country.

We would be remiss to not mention that many would dispute whether firearm ownership is cause for cheer in a country beset by gun violence. The statement is also technically inaccurate: by law, one can only use deadly force to protect human life, not property — holy herb or otherwise.

Those caveats notwithstanding, the point stands. South Africa has retained the liberal promise it made 29 years ago.

It has not always kept the others. Too many are cruelly denied the right to dignity, forced to live in squalid conditions and deprived of basic government services. Nor have we followed through on the commitment to eliminate inequality. If anything we have recently reversed progress in these regards — we are living in a moment which one of our columnists this week equated to the Great Depression.

But even in these harshest of times of questionable governance and economic distress we have staved off the wolves from snapping at our freedom. Any citizen is free to criticise, protest or question. No one can be denied the right to worship whom they please, or love whom they will.

The fight to protect these liberties is in the DNA of history and continues to shape our future. In 1998, Rastafarian Gareth Prince was denied admission as an attorney because he held a criminal record for cannabis possession. Twenty years later he had a front row seat because the constitutional court agreed that such an action is discriminatory.

Freedom, like democracy, is fluid. It doesn’t sit static on a koppie but rather rides the swells of time, adapting as our environment changes.

Press freedom is no different. Throughout the years, outlets have faced challenges in the form of sketchy ownership and downsizes. And who could forget the ANC’s disastrous attempts at introducing regulatory measures to monitor the media?

What is important is that those attempts have been rebuffed. In 2023, we can unequivocally state that the country is supported by a fourth estate that remains untainted. It is not perfect, but it is free.

On the Reporters Without Borders’ annual Press Freedom Index, we remain rooted on a “Satisfactory” rating (one level less than “Good”). We are one of the highest ranking developing countries and even score higher than certain other far larger liberal economies such as the United States and Australia.

The importance of this freedom, especially in times of crises, cannot be overstated.

For as irredeemable as our energy emergency seems right now, consider how it might have played out if officials were allowed to keep the rot secret from the public. Or how powerless we would feel if the media was not at liberty to investigate allegations of political interference.

Far from being an idle pat on the back, it’s worth reminding ourselves that we still have agency to change our environment. For as bleak as might be, there is something great worth fighting for.

We must also never forget that freedom, like anything else, can be snatched from us if we are not paying attention.