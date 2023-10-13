The blurred lines of media responsibility

A Palestinian flag is seen atop of a destroyed building with an overview of destroyed buildings in Beit Hanoun town following the Israel airstrikes in Gaza. (Photo by Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Mail & Guardian’s stance on the “Palestinian question” has always been unequivocal. As a publication born during the dying grip of apartheid, we support the Palestinian right to autonomy and denounce the creeping occupation of its land. However, we condemn all violence inflicted on civilians in any conflict around the globe