Ramaphosa must be pushed to act on Thembi Simelane

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

South Africa is not a normal country. That is the explanation we could offer ourselves during our diary planning sessions this week to explain how Thembi Simelane remains a member of the cabinet.

Reports by the Daily Maverick and News24 have alleged that our new human settlements minister has benefited from illicit kickbacks.

The details of how she profited are shocking. As mayor of Polokwane in 2018, she reportedly spent 569% more than her disclosed annual income. She wore the trappings of a story with which we are sadly familiar: luxury bags, expensive cars and family holidays.

Yet President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to fall back on the failsafe reshuffle button, replacing her as justice minister this week but not firing her.

Our leader, for all his executive power, has still not escaped the labyrinth of party politics — which is too often prioritised ahead of national politics. That is the only conclusion we can draw when confronted with the confounding events of this week.

Voters punished the ANC for this very behaviour in May. By stripping its previously invulnerable majority, the message was clear that the petty chicanery that has dominated public discussions for so long would no longer be tolerated.

But the hope that it would listen or would be forced to comply by the dynamics of the government of national unity (GNU) now appears naive. It has yet to shed its skin.

If we are to move forward as a country then it must be compelled to do so.

We are not a normal country because we are riddled with contradictions. We have spoken ad nauseam on these pages about the strength of our institutions and the distinct separation of our powers. But blatant political moves always arrive to undermine that assessment. How robust is a democracy if its leader is beholden to forces other than the people he serves?

The allegations against Simelane represent the betrayal of trust that has so often haunted us. Which is why such allegations are so infuriating to so many people, people who have seen power and privilege routinely abused with impunity.

Ramaphosa must, through public demand or GNU nudging, be pressured into severing the tether that still connects him to agenda-based decision-making.

It is clear he will not do so of his own volition.