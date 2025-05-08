Celebrating South Africa’s female guardians

This special edition of the Mail & Guardian, in partnership with Nedbank, is dedicated to the women whose daily efforts sustain families, strengthen communities and support the economy: female guardians.

This Mother’s Day, we turn our attention to the important, often unseen work of caregiving and its critical place in personal and public life. Female caregivers — mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters and others — form the foundation of support systems that allow households to function and society to progress. This work may not always come with a salary or title, but its value is immeasurable.

These female guardians make a significant contribution to the economy.

This week, we are shining a light on the multiple roles that they play: not only as nurturers but as key economic influencers.

Many South African women run households while running businesses, holding jobs and side hustles, or supporting others in their professional pursuits. Whether in the home or in the workforce, their contributions are essential.

We share stories that span generations and cultures, illustrating how caregiving is a shared experience shaped by love, necessity and strength.

This issue is more than a celebration. It’s a recognition of worth.

To every woman who gives her time, energy and love in service of South Africans and the South African economy, we see you.

Happy Mother’s Day.