Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Northern Cape education MEC Jack Mack dies

Mac Jack passed away on Wednesday, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul confirmed. (Image: Northern Cape department of education via Facebook)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Northern Cape’s MEC for education, Mac Jack, died on Wednesday evening in hospital. 

“He was admitted to hospital last week and he was as always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery,” Premier Zamani Saul said in the statement. 

“Unfortunately he took a bad turn and was declared deceased earlier this evening. He was a seasoned cadre of the movement and an outstanding public servant. He had warrior spirit and extraordinary energy.”

Saul did not say what caused Jack’s death. But the Diamond Fields Advertiser reported that Jack had died after being admitted to hospital for Covid-19.

According to the Northern Cape department of education’s website, Jack started his career as a teacher and went on to become a principal. He also worked as an assistant chief education specialist in the Eastern Cape department of education. 


In 1997, Jack, who was born in 1965 in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, started working for the Northern Cape provincial administration as a deputy director at the department of housing and local government. He then became the local economic development manager and later the municipal manager at Pixley ka Seme district municipality. 

He served in the ANC Pixley ka Seme regional executive committee for 15 years, where he held various positions including that of chairperson, secretary and treasurer. He was the chairperson of the region for 10 years and was on the provincial working committee for 12 years. He was also part of the ANC’s provincial executive committee.  

Jack became a member of the provincial legislature in 2013 and has served in different portfolios as an MEC. In 2019 he formed part of Saul’s executive as an MEC for education. 

Saul said he was “shocked at the loss of such a remarkable and capable leader”. He said further details would be released after a meeting with the family on Thursday.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Education

Matrics will write exams in November

Bongekile Macupe -
The department of basic education has announced that the class of 2020 will sit for its final examinations later than usual.
Read more
Opinion

Greed has an insatiable thirst

andile tshona -
The water department says even water tankers are not immune to the selfish acts of Covidpreneurs
Read more
Africa

Mauritius weeps as the island is surrounded by oil

deeya jahajeeah & jess auerbach -
The Wakashio freighter spilled 4 000 tonnes of oil into the sea off the Mauritian coast. Now the island’s residents are working together to recover from the disaster.
Read more
National

Kaya FM whistleblowers say they are being victimised

thando maeko -
Former and current employees claim the radio station’s management has begun a witch-hunt to weed out whistleblowers after reports of financial and sexual misconduct
Read more
Opinion

Towards a people’s economics of education

ashley visagie -
Reopening of schools seems to be less about the teachers, parents and students and more about desperate attempts to rescue our failing and unsustainable capitalist economy
Read more
Africa

Lies, damn lies and WhatsApp: Why it pays to listen to political rumours in Zim

Nicole Beardsworth & Nic Cheeseman -
The rumour mill can shape politics — and reveal uncomfortable truths
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now