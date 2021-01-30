Subscribe
Education

Covid sets education back years

0

It may take up to eight years to recover from the learning losses resulting from the disruption caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic in the schooling system. 

According to the department of basic education’s research reports, it is only learners entering grade three in 2030 who will get the right standard of education. But this will depend on the success of catch-up programmes.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

