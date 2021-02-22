Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Class of 2020 produces ‘quality passes’ — Motshekga

A college accused of leaking a matric maths exam paper last year is among 18 schools that obtained a 0% pass rate in the national senior certificate exams.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that although the class of 2020 did not reach the 80% pass mark, it had shown resilience.
0

The 2020 matric class has seen a decline of 5.1 percentage points from the 81.3% pass rate achieved by the class of 2019. The class of 2020 recorded a 76.2% pass rate. 

The Free State remains the top-performing province, having achieved a 85.1% pass rate this year, but it experienced a decline of 3.2 percentage points from 2019, when it also occupied the number one spot.

This was revealed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at the release of the matric results in Pretoria on Monday afternoon. 

Motshekga congratulated the class of 2020 for their performance even though learners were faced with “monumental challenges”. More than one million learners wrote the national senior certificate last year.

Of these, 607 226 were full-time candidates, 117 808 were part-time, and the rest of the candidates comprised those who should have sat for the exam in June last year but did not because of Covid-19 restrictions. 


Motshekga also revealed that, of the top-ten performing districts, the top six are from Gauteng, with the rest from the Free State and the Western Cape. The top-performing district is Tshwane south, encompassing Arcadia Sunnyside, which held the same spot in 2019. 

Performance by province 

A decline in the pass rate was evident in all provinces, with the Northern Cape and North West recording the worst falls. 

  • Gauteng holds the number two spot at 83.8%, a decline of 3.5 percentage points from 2019;
  • The Western Cape is number three, having achieved 79.9%, a decline of 2.4 percentage points;
  • KwaZulu-Natal stands at number four at 77.6%, a decline of 3.7 percentage points;
  • The North West achieved 76.2%, recording a decline of 10.6 percentage points;
  • Mpumalanga achieved 73.7%, a decline of 6.6 percentage points;  
  • Limpopo achieved 68.2, with a decline of 5 percentage points; 
  • The Eastern Cape stood at number eight, having achieved 68.1%. and recording a decline of 8.3 percentage points; and
  • The Northern Cape recorded a 66 pass rate, with a decline of 10.5 percentage points.

However, there has been an increase of 13.3% in bachelor passes from 2019. This equates to more than 210 000 bachelor passes eligible for university.

Some 150 600 candidates passed with a diploma, which is an increase of 4.1% from 2019. The class of 2020 achieved 177 435 distinctions, an increase of 13.1% from 2019. The provinces that contributed the most to this growth are KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Motshekga said that although the class of 2020 did not reach the 80% pass mark, it had shown resilience.

“We have achieved high-quality passes this year, especially the number of bachelor and diploma passes. The overall pass mark has improved. The distinctions are much higher this year, which is a hallmark of the performance of this class of 2020,” she said. 

“In terms of quality, we got more from this class than ever. We are of the strong view that had it not been for this virus, this class could have given us the best performance in the system. We are indeed proud of the class of 2020, which persevered against such monumental challenges that our system was never exposed to in the past,” she said. 

The minister thanked principals and teachers, whom she said gave of their time, even on weekends, for the class of 2020. She also thanked parents for standing with the department during difficult times. On Tuesday, provinces will release individual results to learners. 

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: African court ‘will be a tough job’ — Dumisa...

Lawyer, author and political activist Dumisa Ntsebeza talks to Nicolene de Wee about his appointment as judge of the African Court on Human and...
nicolene de wee
National

Ithala boss’s PPE deal was irregular – SIU

Roshan Morar will pay the education department the profit he made from backpack spray guns he supplied.
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Politics

Zondo asks Constitutional Court to jail Zuma for two years...

Zondo commission files urgent court papers asking that former president Jacob Zuma be imprisoned because his stance risks undermining the rule of law
emsie ferreira
Education

Class of 2020 produces ‘quality passes’ — Motshekga

The minister of basic education released the 2020 matric results on Monday, announcing that the overall pass rate has declined from 2019
Bongekile Macupe
Africa

Seif Sharif Hamad: Historic leader, peace builder and unifier

Zanzibar’s first vice-president in its government of national unity died of Covid-19 last week.
ahmed rajab
Africa

Congo-Brazzaville’s repressive government buys secret weapons haul from Azerbaijan

For several years, the Republic of the Congo has been quietly buying an arsenal from Azerbaijan, with the latest cache arriving before next month’s election
khadija sharife & mark anderson & the organized crime and corruption reporting project
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.