 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Education

Parktown Boys’ principal to be reinstated after losing job over Enock Mpianzi’s death

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ordered the Gauteng department of education to reinstate Parktown Boys’ High School principal Malcolm Williams. (Image via Facebook)
0

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ordered the Gauteng department of education to reinstate Parktown Boys’ High School principal Malcolm Williams, who was  dismissed by the department after the drowning of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi at a school camp in January last year.

Williams was dismissed by the department in December 2020. 

The department said at the time that it had found Williams guilty of two of the three charges he faced regarding a grade eight camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in the North West, where Enock died as a result of negligence during the unauthorised camp. 

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the department said it was disappointed with the bargaining council’s decision to have Williams reinstated. 

“In its arbitration award between the Gauteng department of education and Mr Williams, the ELRC ordered that Williams be reinstated to his post on the same terms and conditions as before his December 2020 dismissal,” the department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said in the statement.

Mabona said Williams would return to his duties on 1 July. 

He said that the council had also ordered that Williams be paid for the six months that he had not been working. 

“We are not fully happy about the outcome of the case, but also realise that this matter has been dragging for too long, negatively affecting all who are affected. In that light, we will look for advice from experts, with a view to finding a last resolution to the matter,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

In May, the department reached an out-of-court settlement with the Mpianzi family, who had sued the department for negligence. Lesufi said at the time that the family had demanded R10-million and that the department would not oppose the matter.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eyaaz

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Sisulu’s multimillion-rand housing ‘corruption’ headache in the Eastern Cape

National treasury and SIU flag gross misconduct in minister’s department with no heads rolling as millions keep disappearing
khaya koko
Environment

West Rand: ‘These mine dumps are destroying us’

Mining areas on the West Rand are ecologically dead because of poor rehabilitation
sheree bega

More top stories

Education

Parktown Boys’ principal to be reinstated after losing job over...

Gauteng department of education says it is disappointed with the education bargaining counsel’s order to reinstate Malcolm Williams
Politics

IEC says Covid-19 won’t stop 27 October elections

Election campaign and voter mobilisation launched on Wednesday as IEC gears up to host local government elections during pandemic
Chris Gilili
Business

SAA will have a strategic equity partner by August, says...

The airline’s outstanding government guaranteed debt is R6.4-million and the treasury says there are no new guarantees to mitigate future risks to the fiscus
emsie ferreira
Africa

What is the point of the Pan-African Parliament?

After years of searching for some kind of purpose, the beleaguered institution is finally in the spotlight – for all the wrong reasons
Simon Allison
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×