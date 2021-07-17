 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Climate crisis drives extreme heat in North America

Wild west: A helicopter prepares to make a water drop as smoke billows along the Fraser River Valley near Lytton in Canada during the recent heatwave. (James MacDonald/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
0

A week-long heatwave that hit parts of the United States and Canada last month would not have occurred were it not for global warming, new research has shown.

A rapid analysis by researchers said the chance of temperatures in the Pacific Northwest region coming close to 50°C has increased at least 150-fold since the end of the 19th century.

Climate scientist at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, Sjoukje Philip blamed the heatwave on climate change driven by humans.

“It was probably still a rare event, but if global warming might exceed two degrees, it might occur every five to 10 years in the future,” she said.

The heatwave between 25 June and 1 July affected cities in North America that ordinarily would not experience extremely high temperatures.

The analysis showed a transparent footprint of human-caused climate change, with the researchers comparing the observed heat with maximum daily temperatures predicted by climate models. 

They also incorporated simulations of temperatures in an atmosphere unaltered by the effect of rising greenhouse-gas concentrations.

Their conclusion was that the global average temperature increase of 1.2°C since preindustrial times made the extreme heatwave at least 150 times more likely to happen.

Climate modeller Geert Jan van Oldenborgh said this analysis was more challenging than previous similar studies.

“The peak temperatures observed were up to 5°C higher than previous records in the region. 

“These extremes made it hard to pin down precisely how rare a heatwave of such strength might have been in cooler periods of the past,” he said. 

According to the analysis, it is possible that climate change is causing local heat extremes to become more frequent and intense than they would be in a cooler climate and that such heat waves might be more likely to happen than current models predict.

Chris Gilili is an Adamela Trust climate and economic justice reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
Politics

Where are all the (ex)president’s men and women?

Supporters have stood by Jacob Zuma through scandal after scandal. Some have stayed loyal to him and others have turned their backs
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Environment

It pays to save the Thukela River catchment

For each rand spent on rehabilitating the river system, the return is at least R1.70 if not more
sheree bega
Africa

Bobi Wine collaborator Nubian Li recounts his prison ordeal

Bobi Wine and Nubian Li have made a lot of music together. And when Bobi Wine transformed himself into the leader of Uganda’s political opposition, Nubian Li stayed by his side. His passion for a better, free Uganda is undimmed despite the suffering he endured
andrew arinaitwe
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
National

Katlehong residents banded together to keep ‘The Last Complex Standing’

Khaya Koko, who lives in the township, writes about how he and other residents of Zone 3 and Zone 4 devised a plan to protect their area
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×